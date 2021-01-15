FORKS TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant will soon be shutting down for good.
The Dixie cup facility off Kuebler Road in Forks Township, Northampton County will permanently close by the end of 2021, according to a statement from Georgia-Pacific, which owns the plant.
About 190 people will lose their jobs, but not before at least late March 2021, the company said. Employees were told of the closure Friday morning.
Some of the plant's cup-making equipment will be relocated to the Dixie plant in Lexington, Kentucky, which will then take over all manufacturing of Go/PerfecTouch cups.
"Georgia-Pacific is committed to treating all Lehigh Valley employees with dignity and respect and will work with them during the course of 2021 to provide access to local support agencies and job placement resources...," the company said in the statement.