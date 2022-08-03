Northampton County Council may delay a vote on a tax break proposed for the redevelopment of the old Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough.



Council's agenda for Thursday says the ordinance is due for a public hearing, but President Lori Vargo Heffner said Wednesday that faulty language may push the vote back.



"I think the language LERTA may need to be reviewed and made sure it's appropriate before we move forward with a vote," she said. LERTA, the acronym for Pennsylvania's Long Term Economic Revitalization Act, provides a tax break for development. The benefit declines over 10 years.



LERTAs are designed to jump-start development of difficult properties, and the old cup plant off 25th Street, little-used for almost 40 years, qualifies by that standard. Wilson Borough and the Wilson Area School District have already agreed to the tax break, but New Jersey-based developer Nick Tsapatsaris said the county's approval is essential.



The county rarely has a direct say in development, which is mainly a local issue. However, it can seek higher assessments on properties, and that could wipe out the benefits of a tax break.



Meanwhile, even if council approved a LERTA for Dixie Cup, County Executive Lamont McClure has vowed to veto it. The Dixie plan will bring traffic and pollution to the 25th Street corridor, which is already congested, he has said. McClure said passing a LERTA means taxpayers will subsidize an industry, warehousing, that many oppose.



Council needs five of nine members to approve a LERTA ordinance. Six votes are needed to override a veto. McClure has noted that the use is allowed at the old plant, but said the subsidy is not appropriate.



Councilman Kevin Lott, who leads the economic development committee, has questioned whether a booming industry needs tax breaks.



Wilson borough officials, including Mayor Donald Barrett, have implored council to approve the LERTA.



The Dixie Cup plan is not just a warehouse, they said. However, Tsapatsaris got that conversation off on the wrong foot May 5, when he showed up unannounced at a council committee meeting and described his plan as a "last-mile logistics facility."



Vargo Heffner said the language is not the only potential problem with the Dixie Cup LERTA.



"I think we will give it a fair hearing but there are still many unanswered questions," she said. The LERTA, as discussed earlier, includes more generous terms than tax breaks approved earlier.



"I personally am not in favor of granting exceptions to one project when we have several coming before us," she said.