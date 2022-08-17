Four words uttered May 5 got the request for a tax break at the Dixie Cup property in the Borough of Wilson off to a bad start.



"Last mile logistics facility" was how would-be developer Nick Tsapatsaris described his plan. That is what he said; what Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and county council's Economic Development Committee heard was "warehouse."



A warehouse just off 25th Street, near two high schools and in an already congested area. On top of that, Tsapatsaris said he was seeking a tax break known as a LERTA - Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act. The borough and the Wilson Area School District have agreed to the break.



County Council is due to vote Thursday on the LERTA, and if it passes, McClure has vowed to veto it. The nine-member council can approve the break with five votes but would need six votes to override a veto.



McClure has said many times that the county has enough warehouses, and he will try to block any move that would result in taxpayers subsidizing an unpopular industry.



The trucking and warehouse industry provides about 10% of jobs in the region, according to one study, but many residents complain about traffic, pollution and loss of green space. Use of open space is not an issue here. The Dixie building is already an industrial use and a "last mile logistics facility" is permitted.



County council is not obligated to approve any tax break. In this case, the terms of the LERTA, according to Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, are more generous than the typical break with taxes on improvements made at the site rising gradually to 100% over a decade.



The LERTA is not specific to the logistics proposal but would be conveyed to the property and could apply to other uses. Attorney Joseph Reibman is head of the ownership group. He has told 69 News that he has other bids on the property, and that so far, the deal with Tsapatsaris has not gone through "but we're still having discussions."



Allentown developer Nat Hyman said he offered $5.5 million for the old paper-cup plant. He would put up housing if he bought it.



The Dixie LERTA could have extended over 14 years with even more generous tax reductions. Council discarded the extended LERTA that was originally sought and will consider a standard version Thursday drafted by Solicitor Chris Spadoni. That does not indicate support. Ordinances often move forward for discussion of their merits.



Tsapatsaris, who business is based in New Jersey, has said council approval is essential for him to make a big investment in the decaying 640,000-square-foot property. The county rarely has direct votes on development, which is a municipal issue, but it can seek higher property assessments. Raising the assessed value can have the same effect as a tax increase.



The process that started with the surprise May presentation did not improve over time. At a July 7 council committee meeting, Spadoni said the earlier presentation was "lacking."



The fact that the property seeking a tax break is behind about $400,000 in tax payments has not helped.



"While not ideal, it is not uncommon for a developer to be slow paying their property taxes. However, when you are asking the public for a tax break, you ought to be at least current on that parcel or parcels," McClure said in a statement Wednesday.



"The more that gets revealed about the project, the less I'm inclined to support it," Vargo Heffner said Wednesday.



Assuming a McClure veto, council needs four "no" votes to block the LERTA. That would not officially block the project, just the county tax break that Tsapatsaris has said is the key to his plan.



Three Democrats, Vargo Heffner and commissioners Kevin Lott and Tara Zrinski, have spoken against the LERTA.

Even though the break is for the property, not specifically a warehouse, Vargo Heffner said at council's Aug. 4 meeting that "I can't unsee and I can't unknow the process we've had with this." She said the would-be developer came in and basically put council up against a wall.



Lott also objected to the process, while noting that Wilson borough and the school district need more revenue from the Dixie property. Council was given no input into the LERTA negotiations, he said, and then was asked to subsidize a booming industry. Millions of square feet of warehouse space have been going up in the Lehigh Valley.



"Shame on the owner!" he said Aug. 4, if the building has been allowed to deteriorate. Lott's professional background is in construction.



"He (Tsapatsaris) came in here telling us we had to grant him a LERTA," Zrinski said at that meeting. She added that the LERTA could have the unintended consequence of encouraging owners to let buildings go to seed and then get a break on improving them.



Republican John Goffredo said Aug. 4 that he initially liked the idea of the building being saved but he is concerned that once council grants a break, it has no say in what is next. A developer could decide to raze the building and still benefit from the LERTA.



"Once it's out of our hands, it's out of our hands, so it makes it very hard to commit to it," said Goffredo.



The district represented by Council Vice President Kerry Myers, a Democrat, includes Wilson. He said at the last meeting that traffic is a fact of life. Multiple larger employers used to operate in the 25th Street corridor. Still, he wants to see a traffic study, but he expressed hope that something useful could come of the old Cup building.



"Don't close the door on this," he said. "Let's just make sure we get it right."



Commissioner John Brown, a Republican, pointed out at the August meeting that land-use issues are not part of council's oversight. Those are up to Wilson. He did not indicate how he will vote, but said, "No one is going to take on that property without significant incentives."



John Cusick and Thomas Giovanni, also Republicans, said the LERTA initially presented needed to be improved before council could decide.



Other incentives were available earlier for the site, without any results, Cusick said. While Cusick has voted in favor of LERTAs, he has also questioned why developers who pay millions for a building then need a break from taxes to improve it.



Giovanni said he recognized the concerns about the development, and added, "We should tighten up the LERTA a little bit."



Ron Heckman, a Democrat, agreed with some of his colleagues Aug. 4 that the approach was flawed.



"The would-be developer jumped the gun by going to council," he said.



Lott was more blunt.



"In my opinion, we've been bullied," he said, noting how the borough and school district passed ordinances before County Council was even approached.



Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in its third-floor chambers in the government center in Easton. The meeting will also be available on the Internet.