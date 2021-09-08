DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Capital changed its name Tuesday in a news release that hinted at bigger moves later this year.

The change from DLP Real Estate Capital reflects the company's move beyond real estate, DLP said in the statement, into ventures including investment funds, property management, and debt funding.

The statement also noted "new initiatives being announced later this year."

One of DLP's initiatives earlier this year, the purchase of Sunnyside Bancorp, was not completed. In March, DLP bid $15.55 per share in cash for Sunnyside, which is based in Irvington, New York.

At that time, DLP Founder Don Wenner said "acquiring a bank is a natural segue to broadening and enhancing the offering of products and services" the company offers.

Later, private equity group Rhodium BA Holdings bid higher and paid a termination fee to DLP. Termination fees compensate a would-be acquirer for the costs of making a bid if the target company backs out of a deal. According to Investopedia, such fees are usually 1% to 3% of the value of the deal.

Sunnyside's market capitalization Wednesday based on a share price of $20.90 is $15.6 million, according to Ameritrade.

DLP continues to look for companies that might help it grow, according to a company spokeswoman.

"DLP Capital is always looking at M&A (merger and acquisition) opportunities, including in the banking space, that fit with our vision, mission, and culture," DLP's Jenn LoConte said in a statement Wednesday.

DLP has offices in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and St. Augustine, Florida. Founder Wenner, a Nazareth Area High School graduate, is also chief executive officer.

 
 
 
 

