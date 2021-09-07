DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital will now be known as just DLP Capital because in this case, less is more.

The privately-held firm, founded in 2009 by Nazareth Area High School graduate Don Wenner, said in a statement Tuesday that the new name reflects the expansion of DLP beyond selling real estate.

The new name covers other DLP offerings, such as investment funds, and equity and debt funding, and hints at more to come: new initiatives will be announced later this year.

Chief Executive Officer Wenner said in the statement that the company seeks a balance in goals and impact.

"DLP Capital always strives to do well for its investors while doing good. We achieve that by being impact investors -- generating a measurable, positive social impact alongside an above-market financial return for the families that entrust us with their wealth," Wenner said.

DLP's business divisions include lending, investment funds, sales, leasing, property management, construction management and loan servicing, according to Tuesday's statement.

The company has dual headquarters in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and in St. Augustine, Florida.

In February, DLP said it and Monocacy General Contracting acquired the vacant Boyd Theater in Bethlehem, with plans to build a 14-story apartment building.

 
 
 

