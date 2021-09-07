DLP Real Estate Capital will now be known as just DLP Capital because in this case, less is more.
The privately-held firm, founded in 2009 by Nazareth Area High School graduate Don Wenner, said in a statement Tuesday that the new name reflects the expansion of DLP beyond selling real estate.
The new name covers other DLP offerings, such as investment funds, and equity and debt funding, and hints at more to come: new initiatives will be announced later this year.
Chief Executive Officer Wenner said in the statement that the company seeks a balance in goals and impact.
"DLP Capital always strives to do well for its investors while doing good. We achieve that by being impact investors -- generating a measurable, positive social impact alongside an above-market financial return for the families that entrust us with their wealth," Wenner said.
DLP's business divisions include lending, investment funds, sales, leasing, property management, construction management and loan servicing, according to Tuesday's statement.
The company has dual headquarters in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and in St. Augustine, Florida.
In February, DLP said it and Monocacy General Contracting acquired the vacant Boyd Theater in Bethlehem, with plans to build a 14-story apartment building.
DLP drops 'real estate' from name to reflect expanded mission
DLP Real Estate Capital will now be known as just DLP Capital because in this case, less is more.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- DLP drops 'real estate' from name to reflect expanded mission
- Allentown students head back to the classroom
- Police say no evidence of immediate danger to Parkland School District students after online threat
- Great Allentown Fair vendors thankful for successful season
- Sun shines for final day at the Great Allentown Fair
- Lehigh Valley Zoo hosts food truck festival
- Pen Argyl Labor Day Parade celebrates first responders
- Allentown City Council asks for public input on coronavirus relief aid
- Labor Unions are becoming more popular again, but have a long way to go
- Planning commission pursues regional approach to stormwater
Berks Area News
- Threats prompt increased police presence at Oley schools
- Tips still sought in 1992 killing of Berks cab driver
- Penn National begins hiring for 375 casino jobs in Berks
- Blue Marsh to test water, algae levels throughout week
- Parents, schools question legality of Pa. mask mandate
- Apple-picking in season again at Hopewell Furnace
- Artwork honors pandemic's essential workers in Berks
- Blue Marsh welcomes back boaters but not swimmers
- Met-Ed still working to restore power 2 days after Ida
- Work underway to fill sinkhole on shopping center lot
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Hawkmoon termine un programme de forage de 5 000 mètres à la propriété Wilson
- The Latest: Seattle fans must show proof of vaccine or test
- US stocks close mostly lower, but Nasdaq still inches higher
- DLP drops 'real estate' from name to reflect expanded mission
- Armando Cabral, Model and Luxury Footwear Designer, Is Featured in the First Installation of Allen Edmonds New “My Life’s Work” Brand Platform
- 4 vaccinated front-line workers cope with pandemic's toll
- New Jersey's largest dairy farm nearly destroyed in tornado
- Hyperice entre dans sa prochaine phase de croissance mondiale et évolue pour devenir une marque de bien-être holistique haute performance
- Gunze publie une vidéo des efforts de son activité de films plastiques via un site Web qui vise à atteindre un monde sans déchets plastiques
- Gunze veröffentlicht auf Website ein Video über seinen Einsatz in der Plastikfolienbranche mit dem Ziel einer müllfreien Welt
Entertainment News
- Brandy on Why the Women of ‘Queens’ & ‘Their Friendship’ Will Hook You
- ‘Monarch’: Susan Sarandon & Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama
- TikTok surpasses YouTube in viewing time per user
- Meghan Trainor launches a podcast series
- Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'split after 11 months'
- Selena Gomez: Working out is important for my mental health
- Jay Cutler 'is trying to get Kristin Cavallari back'
- ‘Kin’ Star Charlie Cox on Why ‘Daredevil’ Fans Will Enjoy the AMC+ Drama
- ‘La Brea’s EP Teases a ‘Deeply Emotional Story’ at the Center of the NBC Series
- Netflix & Chills 2021: The Streamer Unveils Its Halloween Lineup