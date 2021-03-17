A real estate investment firm with roots in the Lehigh Valley has announced that it is purchasing a New York-based bank.
DLP Bancshares Inc., an affiliate of DLP Real Estate Capital, announced Wednesday that it was acquiring Sunnyside Bancorp and its subsidiary, Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan in Irvington, N.Y. DLP Real Estate has headquarters in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and St. Augustine, Florida.
Sunnyside Bancorp shareholders will receive $15.55 in cash per share as part of the transaction that is subject to regulatory approval and approval by Sunnyside shareholders, according to a news release. Upon completion of the transaction, Fred Reinhardt will take over as president and CEO of Sunnyside Federal.
The DLP Real Estate website lists Reinhardt as a consultant for the company with more than 30 years of banking experience.
“Acquiring a bank is a natural segue to broadening and enhancing the offering of products and services to our current and future DLP family of investors, partners, and customers,” DLP founder and CEO Don Wenner said in a prepared statement. “Sunnyside’s focus on supporting the community with personal and business banking needs is a perfect fit with DLP’s mission to create prosperity. I could not be more excited about this opportunity.”
Wenner is a Lehigh Valley native.
Sunnyside Federal expects to continue operating as a community bank and offering commercial real estate financing.
“This transaction provides excellent value to our shareholders, while still allowing Sunnyside Federal to continue to deliver the same level of superior service to our customers,” according to a prepared statement from Sunnyside President and CEO Timothy Sullivan. “We are very enthusiastic about this partnership with DLP, which we believe will benefit our employees, customers and communities.”
The news release does not disclose any other details about the proposed deal.