BETHLEHEM, Pa. | DNA evidence from blood left behind at the scene of a burglary allegedly tied an Easton man to a break-in more than seven years ago in Bethlehem.
Felix Campos faces burglary and theft charges in connection with an alleged 2013 break-in at Touchstone Theatre on the city’s South Side. Bethlehem police filed charges against the now 32-year-old in May 2014, and he was arraigned last week by District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez. It’s not clear from the criminal complaint as to why Campos was taken into custody more than six years after charges were filed.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the theatre in the 300 block of East Fourth Street on July 31, 2013, for a report of a brick being thrown through a back door of the building, according to the criminal complaint. Officers arrived to find a smashed window, a brick near the back door and a large amount of blood.
Police said it appears burglar reached through the smashed window, cutting himself as he entered the building and leaving blood throughout the theater. Authorities found blood, fingerprints and palm prints on laptop computers, routers and monitors that were left behind. The criminal complaint indicates the burglar took about $3,000 worth of property.
In September 2013, Bethlehem police submitted blood recovered from Touchstone Theatre to the Pennsylvania State Police lab for a DNA test. In May 2014, investigators learned the blood belonged to Campos and determined the fingerprints found inside the building allegedly belonged to him.
Campos faces single felony counts of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property along with a summary count of criminal mischief. When the complaint was filed, records listed a Sixth Street address in Easton for Campos.
District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned Campos last week, setting bail at $150,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 17.