ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Do It For Dom Focus Foundation held a fundraising event Sunday in Allentown to raise money in the fight against cancer.
The music fest featured over 15 different performances during the day.
The idea for the foundation came from Dominic Bridgeman himself, as he was in a hospital bed fighting cancer.
"He wanted to be a motivation for families and people going through their cancer journeys," said Ray Bridgeman, Dominic's father, and president of the foundation. "So we pretty much took over where he left off."
Dom died of testicular cancer last June.
The foundation announced Sunday a grant program for residents of the greater Lehigh Valley who are going through cancer treatments.
The goal of the foundation is to raise awareness for all cancers.
It has already partnered with Star Treatments, an organization that sends kids to their medical appointments in VIP style.