BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A music event for a charitable cause honors the memory of a music lover.

The Second Annual 'Do It For Dom' Music Festival was held at The Steel Club on Sunday.

The event is held in memory of Dominic Bridgeman, who lost his life to cancer.

The music festival is an all-day cancer awareness campaign stressing the importance of regular check-ups. It raises money for the Do It For Dom Focus Foundation and other organizations committed to the fight against cancer.