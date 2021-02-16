EASTON, Pa. | Jessica Ortiz said she wasn’t sure what she was going to say when she confronted the man involved in her younger sister’s death.
She wondered what was going through the heads of anyone involved in this vicious crime.
“Do you have any remorse in your heart?” Ortiz asked Xavier Snyder. “What if it was your sister or your daughter?”
Northampton County Judge Anthony Beltrami on Tuesday formally sentenced Snyder for his role in the February 2017 shooting death of Teayahe Glover. In March 2018, Bethlehem police charged Snyder and Kasheem Aiken in connection with the fatal shooting at Sioux and Sassafras streets.
In November 2019, the now 21-year-old Snyder pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy in exchange for his testimony against Aiken. As part of a negotiated plea, the prosecution agreed to withdraw single counts of homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide and a 16- to 32-year state prison sentence. A jury found Aiken not guilty.
Ortiz described her sister as free-spirited. Glover wanted to attend UCLA and talked about one day having her own family. She told the court that she was thrilled to have a younger sister, calling her best friend.
But now Ortiz said she’s cold, numb and “beyond depressed.” She still has anxiety attacks and difficulty sleeping.
“I’m breathing, but I’m not alive,” Ortiz said. “I’m soulless, heartless, a shell.”
Family members described how Glover loved her nieces and nephews and how her death has greatly impacted them all. They told the court how nightmares still haunt them and reminded Snyder of the bright life that he helped end.
Desjeane Thomas, Glover’s younger sister, told the court that she gave birth four days before her sister was killed. Glover was only able to hold her niece once.
“Can you sleep at night? Because I can’t,” Thomas told Snyder. “I pray that god has mercy on your soul, I really do.”
The Rev. Timothy Smith told the court that he’s had a close relationship with the family and has continued to counsel them.
They are no longer asking “why” because that it a question that just won’t be answered, Smith said. He told Snyder that he doesn’t want to hear that he’s sorry or hear him express remorse.
He asked Snyder to take the time he’ll be spending in prison to figure out how to truly show remorse by helping someone like him.
“You will see sunlight when you come out of confinement,” Smith said. “And you need to see how you can save someone from walking that long mile you walked.”
Snyder briefly addressed the court, acknowledging there wasn’t much he could say to the family but still expressed remorse for what happened.
“Do I expect you to forgive me? No,” he said.
Glover was killed in what authorities described as a “gang-related retaliatory” shooting. Authorities allege Glover was killed in retaliation for the shooting days earlier of Alan Young, who had a close relationship with Aiken.
Investigators said Glover and Young had a relationship, and that she was later involved with Tariq Page, the man who shot Young six days before Glover was killed.
During Aiken’s trial last year, Snyder testified that he heard Aiken tell Young’s father after the shooting that they were "going to get her," referring to Glover. The prosecution had alleged that phone records showed Snyder was using the hotspot on Aiken’s phone to message Glover the night of the shooting. Snyder testified that he was trying to lure Glover out of her house that night after earlier efforts by Aiken failed.
Snyder told jurors that Aiken allegedly threatened him after allegedly shooting Glover.
The defense had countered that Snyder decided to kill Glover on his own in a desperate attempt to get some respect on the street. During cross-examination, Aiken’s attorney pointed out inconsistencies in Snyder’s stories to investigators and the fact that he admittedly lied to authorities.
The jury ultimately acquitted Aiken of all charges.