L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries.

Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown.

Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red Hawk Way. Two people wearing dark-colored hoodies were seen running from the back of the home to the pictured vehicle, a gray/silver Jeep Cherokee, police say.

The man in the picture, who had been standing out front, drove the SUV, and the group was last seen on Skibo Road towards Route 412, police say.

Another burglary happened sometime Monday on nearby White Acre Drive. Someone broke into the back of a home. The same man pictured above was seen walking between homes on that cul-de-sac, authorities say.

Anyone who can identify the man or has any information is asked to contact police at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org, or submit a Crimewatch tip.