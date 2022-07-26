EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a shooting during a city event.

Investigators released surveillance photos of a person believed to have been involved in the shooting the night of July 10 that sent families fleeing in panic.

A 16-year-old was shot in the leg near Northampton and Second streets after a fight between two groups of teens earlier in the evening, police had said.

The gunshots rang out around 9:40 p.m. as fireworks were going off, capping off the city's Heritage Day celebration.

Anyone with information about the person pictured or the shooting is asked to call police at 610-250-6780.