ATVs motorcycles on Tilghman Street
Photo: Pennsylvania State Police

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people who were riding ATVs on a highway in Lehigh County last week.

The group of about 40 dirt bikes, motorcycles and four-wheelers sped down I-78 westbound around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday, July 7, state police said Tuesday.

ATVs group on Tilghman Street

They came from Route 22, merged onto I-78 west, then got off on Route 100 and continued on Tilghman Street, police said.

Two motorcycles then crashed at Blue Barn Road, and one person -- 37-year-old Jacqueline Osorio -- was taken into custody and charged with fleeing police.

Troopers had been trying to stop the group, as the drivers committed multiple traffic violations and were driving dangerously, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the group in hopes that the public can help identify some of the drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.

ATVs on Tilghman Street
