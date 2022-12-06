ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving morning.

Police say a black Cadillac hit a pedestrian who was crossing 17th Street at Turner Street. The driver didn't stop, and kept going south over Hamilton Street, police say.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, police say.

The car's occupants may have been coming from the MainGate Nightclub a few blocks away, police said.

The newer model Cadillac with tinted windows may have front-end damage from the crash.

Police did not comment on the pedestrian's injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has information is asked to call Allentown police at 610-437-7732.