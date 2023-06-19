BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley chiropractor is accused of making child pornography.

Bethlehem police say they have an arrest warrant for Dr. Philip O'Brien, 52.

He works at the O'Brien Clinic, a chiropractic office, in Bethlehem Township.

Investigators say O'Brien had produced child sexual exploitation material, otherwise known as porn, of a female child. Police say the child's identity is known.

O'Brien is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of corruption of minors.

He has not yet been arraigned, police said Monday, however police say they know where he is and anticipate his arrest in the near future.

Anyone with information on other incidents or victims involving O'Brien should contact the City of Bethlehem tip line at 610-691-6660.