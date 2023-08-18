BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania continues to be the nation's leader in Lyme Disease cases, and this has been the case since 2011.

Several decades ago, what looked like a small dot led to devastating consequences for Bethlehem Township's Heidi Healy.

"Got very tired in the beginning, like I couldn't do as much. My brain wasn't as focused as much. Started having gastroenterology problems. Lot of allergies developed, a lot of sinus problems," she said.

Healy was bit by a tick, and a decade and 15 doctors later, she was finally diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

"I consider it a severe problem and an epidemic and a vastly under diagnosed and misunderstood epidemic," said Allentown Doctor Kristine Reihman.

Reihman, who's had the disease three times, wrote the book Life After Lyme. She says ticks aren't the only transmitters, as birds, mosquitos, and even baby's placenta can all transmit the disease. The commonly known bulls-eye skin marking isn't the only sign. She believes nearly everyone has the inflammatory disease in some form.

"DNA of Lyme is 14 times more complex than the DNA of syphilis. It is truly the modern-day great imitator," Reihman said.

It's why she says it's so hard to diagnose. Currently East Stroudsburg University's Tick Research Lab has tested over 65,000 ticks to determine what percentage carry Lyme. Right now, it's 29%.

Healy, whose entire family are victims of Lyme, runs the Lehigh Valley Lyme Support Group and is part of the PA Lyme Resource Network.

"Take this disease completely seriously, if it's caught early, you probably pretty much have a good outlet to go back to your regular way of life," she said.

Dr. Reihman says a diet that keeps inflammatory issues down is one of the best ways to keep the disease at bay.