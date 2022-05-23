ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A doctor in the Lehigh Valley is being accused of prescribing controlled substances.
Dr. John Mitchell, who has a practice in Allentown, was arrested Monday and charged with nine felony counts of prescribing controlled substances outside of accepted treatment principles and four counts of prescribing controlled substances to a drug dependent person, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
An investigation began after a woman was found dead in her bedroom in May 2018, according to court paperwork. Several prescription bottles prescribed by Mitchell were found in the woman's room, court documents say.
Authorities investigated the medication found at the scene and visited the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Investigators found that Mitchell had prescribed the woman multiple controlled substances, according to court paperwork.
During the course of an investigation, authorities discovered that 15 patients had been prescribed high amounts of opioids or stimulants, court paperwork says. Authorities executed a search warrant at Mitchell's office in Allentown and found prescription bottles with patient's names, filled with medication, according to court paperwork.
According to DEA regulations, collection and disposal of controlled substances can only be done by a registrant authorized by law enforcement when in the course of official duties. Authorities seized the pill bottles and drugs.
In addition to Mitchell prescribing in higher doses than what the FDA recommends, he did not have controlled substances agreements outlining the patient and physician responsibilities in taking highly addictive medication, court documents say.
Authorities say Mitchell did not effectively use urine screening to monitor patients taking Schedule 2 medication. He did not keep appropriate medical records on patients, lacking indications of physical examinations or diagnostic data to support the medication prescribed, according to court paperwork.