For the first time - outside of a now-viral blog post - the doctor who accused Lehigh Valley Health Network of discriminating against him because he's Black is sharing his side of the story.

Dr. Robert Ray Jr. says he's speaking out to call for change within LVHN and other health networks like it. Ultimately, he says his goal in talking about this is to provide the best quality health care to patients.

During a Zoom interview, the doctor stressed two things: that some sort of training should be implemented at LVHN to address what he says is racism. The second thing, he says, is how health care systems could be unintentionally contributing to disparities in health care.

Ray also showed us the bracelet - a Black Lives Matter bracelet - that he says led to him getting spoken to by HR and, ultimately, his viral blog post that details the alleged discrimination.

"It was never in an attempt to protest anything," said Ray. "It's just a part of me and a part of who I am."

It's the BLM bracelet Dr. Robert Ray Jr. wore during his residency with Lehigh Valley Health Network and continues to wear to this day.

To him it's not political speech, which is what he says LVHN called it during his fourth year in the emergency medicine program. The three years prior, he says, he did not experience trouble.

"There were people in the emergency department that would wear shirts or sweatshirts that said, "Blue Lives Matter" or "Back the Blue," said Ray.

He says, unlike them, he was targeted for wearing the band.

He says he heard other things - racial slurs, anti-BLM remarks and discriminatory comments - too.

"It makes you feel unwanted, unwelcome, and when you're in a space where you may already feel that way, just based on looking around and not seeing anybody that looks or thinks or acts like you, it kind of causes that self-affirmation that maybe I don't belong here," Ray said.

"It can really cause a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, and ultimately, it can take the joy - the happy part - from medical training."

He's speaking out, he says, to draw attention to the issue.

"When I told my friends that this was what I was doing, I told them, 'I'm probably going to get a lot of hate mail, maybe a couple of death threats,'" explained Ray. "'But I feel like this needs to be out in the open and talked about,' and, to my surprise, it was very much very little of that and very much positive support - both from people at Lehigh Valley Health Network but also from people all across the country and other institutions or in medical school or teaching in medical schools."

His first big-ticket ask: Training. He wants more of that, and he says health care systems should consider the ramifications racism could be having on the quality of health care they provide.

"Black women are three times more likely to die from a childbirth-related risk factor. Black infants are two times more likely to die," said the doctor.

Lehigh Valley Health Network has hired an outside legal group, King & Spalding, to review Ray's claims.

LVHN responded to our request for comment, saying, "It's prudent to allow that process to be completed before issuing any additional comment."

A spokesperson also stressed that, "LVHN condemns all forms of racism and strives to maintain a culture of respect, inclusion and equality."

The doctor says the firm contacted him early on in their work to talk about the claims, but he initially declined out of concern due to not having his own legal representation. He has an attorney now and says they've expressed interest in participating in the investigation, but he says they have not heard back.

That started last month and is expected to take 60 days.