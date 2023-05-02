What's being called a miraculous recovery by Phillies star Bryce Harper has fans and even some people who root against the team surprised and happy for Harper.

The Phillies right fielder is returning to the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers as designated hitter; his return comes just 160 days after having "Tommy John" surgery.

"The Yankees are, unfortunately, not that great right now, and they're even more injured than Bryce Harper has been, but I still follow the Phillies," said Chris Cole, a Yankee fan. "That's a good team.

"Glad to see Bryce Harper is back. A lot of friends at work are happy to see him back, as well."

Dr. Thomas Graham, Physician in Chief at Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute, says it's the fastest return that he's aware of and credits medical advancements and Harper's character for the swift rehabilitation and recovery.

Kids practicing their swings at Elite Sports Academy say they are looking forward to seeing Harper make his first connection since having surgery last fall, and they're not astonished he's back to be the team's designated hitter so soon.

"Learning he's going to come back soon, that made me really happy," said Lyric Getchius, who attends Upper Perkiomen 4th & 5th Grade Center. "To have a good hitter back on the team. Hopefully, he can help us get the score back up and win some games."

Harper is like an idol to some of the kids.

"Because he's really good, and I kind of like to watch good players, so that I can kind of be like them," said Dylan Moscaritolo.

"He has like the best mentality," said Evan, who attends Fleetwood Area Middle School. "He's like the greatest player."

"He's an extremely motivated player," explained Dr. Graham. "I've done a lot of work for him over the years, so the Phillies are a championship organization. They chose an extraordinary surgeon in Dr. Neil ElAttrache. They have put everything together to give Bryce this opportunity to return early."

Dr. Graham says it's the earliest all clear he's ever heard of after the elbow injury.

"That means he has gone through an interval throwing program, a hitting progression program, and demonstrated the fact that he's safe, comfortable and effective," said Graham.

It's a good sign that Harper's moving towards playing the field.

The recent addition of designated hitter to National League games gives Harper the flexibility to take the time he wouldn't have had years ago.

"It's a gradual return. It's not just 0 to 90," said Dr. Ken Brislin, orthopedic surgeon, OAA Orthopaedic Specialists. "Now, it's just a matter of building back strength, endurance and stamina."

Brislin says batting does not put as much pressure on the ligament repair as throwing does and that it's a necessary step on Harper's road to a complete recovery.