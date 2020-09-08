The sniffles, a cough, and a runny nose. They're symptoms that your body is fighting off something, but how can you tell if it is allergies, the flu, or COVID?
Doctors at Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network say some symptoms are the same for the three and people also need to think about possible exposure.
"Ask yourself where you've been in the prior two weeks. If you've been anywhere in the prior two weeks where you may have been exposed to COVID either at a family event, party or anywhere else," said Dr. Luther Rhodes with LVHN.
Taking that first step could rule out COVID because there is a 14-day exposure period. Allergies will mostly never be associated with a fever.
"Influenza is characterized by an abrupt onset in most people and is usually high fever," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's.
Doctors also say the flu and COVID can cause shortness of breath as well. Combined with a fever and cough, that means call your doctor.
"You really don't know for sure, there are tests to separate the two," Rhodes said.
Another way to a quicker diagnoses-get the flu vaccine and then you know you are less likely to have the flu if suffering from certain symptoms.
"We have a flu vaccine, it is readily available. This is the year if there ever was a year to get the influenza vaccine," Jahre said.
Doctors say people choosing to get the vaccine can get it now, but run the risk of the vaccine being less effective in the later months of the season.
They say the optimal time to get the flu vaccine would be late September to October.