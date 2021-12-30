EASTON, Pa. - As COVID-19 cases rise to record highs, so do the number of children hospitalized from the virus. It's a trend prompting worry among families across the country and in the Lehigh Valley.
"Children may have less of the receptors that the COVID virus loves to attach to, but they still have them," said Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, the chair of pediatrics at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
There's currently about six children hospitalized with coronavirus within the Lehigh Valley Health Network each day. For most of the pandemic, that number was two.
St. Luke's University Health Network says over the last several weeks, it's had a handful of children with COVID-19 admitted to inpatient units, and a couple to the ICU.
Doctors say while the number of kids being hospitalized is up, it's consistent with the rise in cases, meaning it's still a small percentage facing serious complications.
"What we are hearing from hospitals across the nation, and this is very consistent, is the vast majority are unvaccinated," said Dr. Lee Savio Beers, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
"We know that only 40 to 50% of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated, so I think it's just a sign that we need to continue to push vaccination," said Hagstrom.
"If you look at the last year, you know, it's only been the last several months that kids have really been back in school, and the social isolation that we had previously had is no longer there," said Dr. Dianne Jacobetz, the regional medical director for pediatric practices at St. Luke's University Health Network.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health doesn't release pediatric hospitalization data but says there have been nearly 125,000 school-aged kids diagnosed with COVID-19 since classes started up again in mid-August.
While many doctors agree it's a good thing in-person learning has resumed, they say pandemic fatigue has caused many to be more lax on preventative measures, like mask-wearing and handwashing.
"I do think it's a combination of cold weather, people more indoors, people may be using our preventive measures less often or less effectively," said Hagstrom.
"Kids are generally tending to fare well with COVID," said Jacobetz. "Even those children that have been sick in in the ICU are recovering. Thankfully, we are not seeing the morbidity and mortality from COVID that we tended to see with adults."
Doctors are still working on a vaccine for children under five and expect that to be available in the coming months.
"When we look at the number of children who are testing positive, it's by far the school age and adolescent age groups. The zero to five-year-olds are still, it appears, less susceptible to infection, and certainly less susceptible to serious illness," said Hagstrom.
"I think the continuing to practice social distancing and to mask are really important," said Jacobetz. "As children get back to school in the next week or so, I think that's going to remain a vital part of being able to keep children safely in schools, and we will be working with our school districts to offer guidance, and if parents have questions, then they can just call and reach out to their pediatrician or family doctor."