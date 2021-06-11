Doctors say while controversial, the drug Aducanumab could be a game changer in treating Alzheimer's.
The FDA approved the drug, despite recommendations from its own advisory committee. That, after two trials in which patients received various doses of the drug indicated it wasn't effective.
But then researchers narrowed their focus on patients who received just the highest dose.
"The agent cleared the toxic agent or protein that's called a beta amyloid from the brains of over 60% of the individuals in that trial," said Dr. Jonathan Hosey with St. Luke's.
Hosey says that amyloid toxin is believed to be the cause of Alzheimer's. And by clearing it, it might be possible to slow the progression of the disease.
He says until now, Alzheimer's drugs only treated symptoms.
However, the downside of Aducanumab is some more advanced patients experienced brain swelling. For that reason, the FDA is requiring patients to be closely monitored, and the company that makes the drug to do more studies.
Hosey says the research community will follow suit.
"This will accelerate our looking at Alzheimer's, accelerate other therapies and accelerate our identification and treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease," Hosey said.
That acceleration couldn't come at a better time. Roughly 6 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's, but in the next twenty years, Hosey says that's expected to double.
He says it will be a few months before the drug is available, but already patients and their families are inquiring.