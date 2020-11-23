Mental health professionals say the coronavirus has wreaked mental health havoc on nearly every age group in America. From the people who got sick, to their caregivers, to the rest of us being off a normal routine for eight months.
Now, many more are seeking counseling to help them get through it all.
There's a lot more panic, anxiety, depression, and many other symptoms that have been exacerbated because of the pandemic and the changes in our current culture of our society," said Dr. James James of St. Luke's University Health Network.
The issues differ depending on the age group, such as students learning virtually or seniors worried about contracting the possible deadly coronavirus.
"Middle age has its own challenges with job losses and trying to help children, or trying to support older family members that need some assistance," said Dr. Courtney Chellew with LVPG Adult and Pediatric Psychiatry - Muhlenberg.
The evidence of an America on edge is clear to see: Police responding to people barricading themselves in homes, answering possible suicide calls, and even shootings over masks...all blamed on the virus. Psychiatrists say people need to watch out for red flags, and talk to family and friends .
"If you see people change in their hygiene, change in their sleep patterns, they're looking like they're losing or gaining excessive weight," Dr. James said.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, the important thing is for people to maintain a routine. It may seem minor, but subconsciously it's a big deal according to healthcare professionals.
Also, make sure you connect with people even if it means simply dropping off a dish or reaching out virtually .
"While it's not quite the same, it's what we have right now and we need to utilize it until we can safely gather, which we know will come," Dr. Chellew said.