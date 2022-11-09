Just as life gets closer to how we once knew it, with the worst of the COVID pandemic seemingly behind us, experts are now warning that a so-called "tripledemic" is on its way this winter.

"Cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are converging into a perfect storm of viral illnesses," Lindsay Schneider said.

Schneider, the Social Media Supervisor at Lehigh Valley Health Network, hosted a town hall on Tuesday, where doctors dove into more detail.

Doctors across the U.S. are warning we'll likely see an uptick in COVID once again, as well as more cases of the flu and RSV this winter.

"These are viruses that typically dominate every winter season," Dr. Timothy Friel, Chair of the Department of Medicine at LVHN, said. The viruses "have been causing hospitals and our communities problems almost every year," he said.

Locally, doctors say they're seeing an uptick in both COVID and RSV in the last two weeks. According to the CDC, cases of influenza are still relatively low in Pennsylvania.

"But we are now seeing states like Maryland and New Jersey reporting high levels of activity," Friel said.

Doctors say the tripledemic comes after COVID precautions kept us safe from other viruses for more than two years.

"Masking, social distancing, being a little more cautious about gatherings, travel and all those things. It limited our exposure to viruses that are very common, but less contagious than COVID-19," Friel said.

Now with fewer restrictions in place, those more common viruses are making a comeback, as COVID continues to mutate.

Doctors say to pay attention to signs and symptoms.

"With flu and COVID, the things we're looking for, you have a new fever, sore throat, you feel really, really poor," Friel said. "Aches, chills, all of those things."

The danger with RSV, according to Dr. Tibisay Villalobos, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at LVHN, is mainly in the younger and the more vulnerable populations.

"In this case, those little babies, who've been having respiratory symptoms, they may start having lethargy and they may stop breathing," Villalobos said.

If a child has RSV, Villalobos says to keep them comfortable and hydrated. Give something for a fever, if they have one.

"And then keep practicing your good hygiene, with sneezing, cleaning the nose in the proper way, cleaning their hands, and then as much as you can stay separate from the siblings," she said.

The doctors recommend typical precautions to keep any virus at bay, like masking, social distancing and hand washing.

Effective COVID and flu interventions can only be given with a confirmed diagnosis, according to the doctors. So for all three viruses, when you start to feel sick you should get tested.

"One swab can be used to detect the three viruses at the same time," Villalobos said.

In any case of illness, the doctors say you should stay home from school or work.

"The entire country is struggling," Terry Burger, administrator of infectious control and prevention at LVHN, said. "So everybody wants to go to work and do their part, but you're not doing your part if you come to work sick. The last thing we need is for your coworkers to get sick."

Stay updated on the flu vaccine and COVID booster.

"I strongly, strongly encourage people to run, not walk to get both of those vaccines," Burger said. "They take two weeks to work and we're already into the season."

While there is no vaccine for RSV just yet, doctors say preliminary data for one is finally being looked at.

The hospital also has an app for parents with more information about symptoms and when to bring them in to the hospital or to see a doctor.