Having a COVID-19 vaccine available is one thing, but getting people to roll up their sleeves for it is another. Health officials say a major hurdle is getting the public to trust the science behind the vaccines.
If you're wondering how Operation Warp Speed could render at least two potential COVID-19 vaccines in record time, health officials say it's a matter of less red tape and more people readily available who are infected with the virus.
"Anything that was unnecessary that could be modified was really eliminated so that we could move forward as quickly as possible, but still performing all of the same duties that we would normally perform in a setting of a trial ," said Dr. Jody Yozviak with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Yozviak says the vaccine provides just enough of the virus to get the immune system to kick in, but not enough to give you the virus itself or the side effects that come with it.
Warp Speed Vaccines must meet strict FDA guidelines and then get approval from a committee of health officials and scientists.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's says after that, educating the public about the science behind the making of the vaccine and the approval process will be key to getting people who are concerned about the timeline to roll up their sleeves.
"If we have a large group of people taking the vaccine and it lives up to its promise, which we certainly expect that it will, that it's safe and effective I honestly feel that this will go a long way to putting a stop to this major pandemic," Jahre said.
The CDC has recommended frontline health providers and support personnel be the first to get the vaccine. While St. Luke's and LVHN require employees to get the flu shot, both networks say the COVID-19 vaccine will be optional.