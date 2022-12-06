CDC Director Rochelle Walensky this week recommended wearing a mask indoors to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this holiday season.
Walensky says wearing a high-quality and well-fitted mask is a precaution that people should take against respiratory illnesses that some physicians are calling it the tripledemic.
Walensky also discussed the data research that's been collected to help navigate the spread of disease, saying "more than 20,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states are exchanging automated near real time critical patient data."
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre of Saint Luke's says he's been noticing harsher infections among patients.
"Were seeing really a major increase of people with common cold viruses and where also seeing an increase of underlying COVID cases," said Dr. Jahre.
Jahre says the decision to wear a mask should be considered on an individual basis.
"If you particularly vulnerable with major problems with your immune system, major problems with an underlying disease, or elderly it behooves you to consider wearing a mask where the situation is risky," said Jahre.
As to why this season of illnesses seem worse than in previous years, Dr. Jahre says with the return of in-person gatherings, people are not fully immune to air born viruses after years of masking.
"We have been hunkered down because of COVID and a lot of the kind of gatherings that are occurring right now weren't occurring during the prior 2 or 3 years and there is not a lot of residual immunity," Jahre continued.
Dr. Jahre and the CDC both say that those who are elderly or to those with a weaker immune system should continue to follow precautions and wear a mask.