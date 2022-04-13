ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new documentary premiered Wednesday night at the Civic Theatre in Allentown.
It's called "The Saints of ASD," and it highlights the work of school lunch staff in the Allentown School District during the pandemic. We spoke with Ms. Susie, who works at Luis Ramos Elementary School, and who is also featured on the documentary poster.
The film shows how, when schools shut down in-person classes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, lunch staff continued to come to work to make sure students had a reliable meal every day.
"For a lot of us, it was a no-brainer. We come to work because we love our job," said Ms. Susie.
They also love making sure kids don't go hungry.
"These people do it because they want to serve their community, and heroes wasn't strong enough of a word. So to me, they're the Saints," said Brandon Wunder, the director of the film.
Wunder said, when many people were working from home, lunch ladies put themselves at risk to make sure kids were fed.
"I would say about 80 percent of us got sick, and we are still to this day very understaffed," said Ms. Susie.
Ms. Susie said the school district currently has 28 open positions that need to be filled. Wunder said, in creating the film, he learned how bad the need for reliable meals really is.
"One in three children in our city face food insecurity. That means one in three children in our city don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Wunder.
Wunder said he hopes by telling the story of these women he inspires people to play a bigger role in their community.
"I implore people. Volunteer at food banks. Get involved with school district meetings. Go to neighborhood meetings," said Wunder.
Or put on an apron and help out in the kitchen.
"We really, really need people who would consider doing this job to please apply and please help us," said Ms. Susie.