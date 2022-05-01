PALMER TWP. Pa. - Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a lost dog after it escaped a house fire Saturday. 

According Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia, crews responded to the fire Swanson Street around 6:20 p.m. and had the fire out within 20 minutes.
Missing Yorkie in Palmer Township.

A female Yorkie wearing a pink collar and tags went missing after a fire on Saturday. 
The escaped dog, a female Yorkshire terrier, was one of three in the house at the time. One of the others was rescued and taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A third dog died. 
 
The fire started in laundry room, officials say, and is under investigation, but is not considered to be suspicious. The house is currently not livable and the homeowners are staying with friends. 
 
Anyone who see the missing dog is asked to contact the Palmer police at (610) 759-2200

