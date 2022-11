ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a burning home in Allentown.

The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street.

Crews made quick work of the fire -- knocking it out in just 10 minutes.

Officials say no one was home at the time.

The fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

There's smoke and water damage throughout the house.

Authorities are still working to figure out the cause.