Lehigh County Humane Society, dogs dumped
Lehigh County Humane Society

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Officers from the Lehigh County Humane Society are looking for two people they say dumped six dogs. An officer with the Humane Society says the dogs are in horrible condition. 

Officer Morgan of the Lehigh County Humane Society says the dogs were dumped outside of Peaceable Kingdom on MacArthur Road in Whitehall. 

The condition of the dogs include matted hair and fur covered in feces. 

Officer Morgan posted the photos on Facebook Saturday. 

Officials say all of the animals are expected to survive. 

If you know who the two people pictured are or any information that would help the investigation, please call Officer Morgan at 484-619-2074 or email morgan@lehighhumane.org

