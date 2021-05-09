WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Several dogs are recovering after they were dumped at a shelter in Lehigh County in pretty rough shape.
Some moms spent part of their Mother's Day at Peaceable Kingdom in Whitehall giving the fur babies some extra TLC.
"We had volunteers work over five hours to get the crud, the hair, the filth off of these dogs. They took five pounds of matted hair off of one of these dogs alone!" said Kathy Tomecek, the chair of the board of directors of Peaceable Kingdom.
Surveillance video shows three people dumping the six dogs outside of the shelter Saturday, then taking off without a word.
"It was sad, that many and they were so scared and they're still scared, but it's getting better," said Heidi Cooper, a volunteer at the shelter.
"We're very glad they're at a shelter because we can help them and they will find homes," Tomecek said. "What we would have hoped is to get the back story. We would have wished these people would have come in."
Animal cruelty investigators are looking for the people who did this, but for now, the main focus is to get these little guys well enough to be adopted.
Because they have some health issues, like Lilac, who clearly had a broken ankle that never healed properly.
Heidi Cooper has been helping to take care of the dogs since they came in.
"Say, I walk on it but I can't walk on it much, it's sort of, you know, clomp, clomp, so yes, you might be a three-legged dog. But yes look how small the foot is compared to this. Say hi Lilac!" Heidi said, as she gushed over one of the dogs.
"Well, we're hoping that they're not in too bad of a shape and we're hoping to find them their forever homes. We're hoping the rest of their lives will certainly be better than what they've come from," said Tomecek.
The workers at the shelter are not exactly sure when the dogs will be ready to go, because they still need to be looked at by a veterinarian. But you can get your application in ASAP on the Peaceable Kingdom website if you'd like to adopt one of them.
The dogs also need a lot of medical care, so the shelter is accepting any donations the public can give.
Anyone with information on those who dumped the dogs or the investigation is asked to call Officer Morgan with the Lehigh County Humane Society at 484-619-2074 or email morgan@lehighhumane.org.