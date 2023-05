LYNN TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a house in Lehigh County on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3100 block of Old Post Road in Washington Township.

A fire official says no people inside were hurt.

Two dogs were rescued. They were treated at the scene and taken to a vet.

The flames were mostly contained to the kitchen, officials say.

Authorities are still looking into what sparked the fire.