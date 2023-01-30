BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At the start of the New Year, we brought you the story of some locals participating in Dry January.

Giving up alcohol for a month is a popular way folks try to reset their health. Now, at the end of the month, we're revisiting the challenge, with one woman who is battling much more than just a desire to drink.

"It was more just about doing something for me," Jenny Moffitt, of Bethlehem, said.

For Moffitt, it started out as a goal to accomplish.

"A challenge to set for myself," she said.

She's one of the tens of thousands to try out Dry January: giving up alcohol for the entire month. And on Monday, January 30, with one day to go, she's at the finish line.

"Even just being around friends who drink, I thought it was going to be hard," she said. "But it turned out to be pretty easy."

Moffitt faces other, more pressing health issues. In 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"When I was going through that chemo, my doctor was very adamant about me not drinking and being healthy," she said.

She completed her chemotherapy treatments and was in remission that same year. But in 2020, she found it had come back, spreading to her lungs and bones. She's now living with stage IV - or metastatic - breast cancer.

"This time around, since it's kind of a long-term plan, my doctor's, like, 'live your life, do what you want,'" she said.

Even so, Moffitt took it upon herself to successfully complete the Dry January challenge.

"My son is very, very proud of me that I did this," she said of her 17-year-old.

A longtime knitter, Moffitt became even more productive in the activity.

"It keeps your brain busy," Moffitt said. "Your hands busy."

She had mocktail and craft nights with her friends.

"We like made fancy mocktails and did some coloring and stuff like that," she said.

Moffitt says she's planning on having a drink to toast her birthday on February 2. But overall, achieving her goal strengthened her mentally.

"Alcohol has always been something that, oh, it's you know, 'we're going through something, I'm depressed,'" she said. "So going through this made me realize that I have other things that I can do as far as coping skills."

If you wished to participate in Dry January, but were late to jump on the wagon, participants tell 69 News you can try it during any month. And with February just around the corner, here's a reminder that it is also the shortest month of the year.