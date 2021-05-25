NEWARK, N.J. – Two men from the Lehigh Valley and one from the Poconos have been accused of being part of an interstate burglary crew responsible for more than 50 home burglaries.
Eight members of the crew were charged for their roles in an alleged conspiracy that targeted homeowners of Asian descent for residential burglaries, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a Department of Justice news release.
Rabine Armour of Easton, James Hurt of Tobyhanna, and Sherman Glasco of Bethlehem are among the eight men charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the news release.
Also charged were Kevin Burton of Newark; Kevin Jackson of Rahway, New Jersey; Thomas Rodgers of Newark; Randi Barr of Irvington, New Jersey; and Terrance Black of Irvington, New Jersey. Burton is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiring with Keesha Davis, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, to tamper with evidence.
"The eight men were part of a sophisticated, multi-state burglary crew that targeted the homes of business owners of Asian descent, intending to steal the cash proceeds of their businesses as well as jewelry, foreign currency, and other property,” Acting U.S. Attorney Honig said.
Searches of Armour’s and Burton’s residences revealed tens of thousands of dollars in United States currency and currency from Asian countries, jewelry, family heirlooms, and other valuables that were previously reported stolen by victims, according to the Department of Justice.
While searching vehicles used in the commission of burglaries, law enforcement recovered notes containing the home addresses of people of Asian descent with derogatory descriptive terms to identify the ethnicity of the homeowners, according to the news release.
Unlawful entry into the homes was often made through unsecured second-floor windows, according to the news release.
The victims’ cars were burglarized at their respective places of business in order to ascertain the homeowners’ addresses from the vehicles’ documents, and makeshift trackers were placed on victims’ vehicles, the Department of Justice said.
The crew looked for indications of occupancy of homes by people of Asian descent, and once inside, the crew sought out cash, jewelry, and firearms, according to the news release.
The charge of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the amount of money involved in the offense, whichever is greater.