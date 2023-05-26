PHILADELPHIA – An Allentown couple is being accused of filing false Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications and fraudulent federal tax returns using stolen identities.

Jose Baez and Jessenia Cordero are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States with respect to certain claims, conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Baez and Cordero used stolen identities to file at least 316 fraudulent federal tax returns and 168 fraudulent PUA applications, the DOJ said.

The DOJ says Baez and Cordero filed the false returns with designated tax preparer identification numbers registered under their name. Baez and Cordero used the corporate alter ego, JB Multiservices, a company owned by Baez, and of which Cordero was an employee, to file the fraudulent returns, according to the DOJ. The false returns were filed using an IP address registered to Baez at the business's location, according to the news release.

Additionally, at least 674 false returns were filed by the IP address registered to that location by Baez, Cordero, Person 1, and Person 2, the DOJ said.

Per Internal Revenue Service records, the 316 false returns filed by Baez and Cordero requested at least $1.8 million in fraudulent tax refunds, according to the news release.

The DOJ says the IP address registered to Baez at his and Cordero's home was used to file 168 fraudulent PUA applications. After the fraudulent applications were filed, the respective state workforce agency responsible for administering the PUA benefits dispersed funds on the fraudulent PUA applications by mailing PUA debit cards to addresses in Allentown and elsewhere, according to the DOJ.

Over $1.4 million in PUA benefits were withdrawn at ATMs on the cards, the DOJ said. PUA debit cards were also issued under Baez and Cordero's names and mailed to an Allentown address, according to the news release.

The PUA debit cards issued under the names of Baez and Cordero were often used at ATMs immediately before or after PUA debit cards were issued on other applications filed with stolen identities, according to the DOJ.

During a July 6, 2022 search warrant, that was executed pursuant to a federal search warrant issued in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania of Baez and Cordero's home, federal agents recovered lists of identities and documents that were used to file the fraudulent tax returns and PUA applications, the DOJ said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Allentown Resident Agency, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy M. Lanni and Mary A. Futcher.