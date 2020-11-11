Allentown situation 400 block N 22nd street
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police surrounded an apartment building in Allentown for hours overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived in the area of the 400 block of North 22nd Street just after midnight Wednesday.

A 69 News crew at the scene spoke to some neighbors who say earlier in the evening, there was a man inside an apartment yelling, who appeared to be distraught.

Those neighbors ran from the building around midnight, they said.

An armored police vehicle was brought to the scene, and police used loudspeakers to try to talk to someone inside.

Residents were told to stay in their homes, said Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz.

The situation was resolved around 5 a.m., Granitz said.

Police said it was domestic in nature, but declined to release further details.

More information is expected later Wednesday.

