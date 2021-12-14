ALLENTOWN, Pa. – DLP Capital, a real estate investment and finance firm, has acquired an eight-story Allentown building for $15.3 million.
The firm, founded by Lehigh Valley native Don Wenner, said in a statement that it purchased the Grand Plaza building via an auction bid. DLP said the building is vacant except for one street-level retail space.
The building, located at 835 W. Hamilton St., covers 254,782 square feet, according to DLP.
"The Lehigh Valley is my original home," Wenner said in the statement. "It's where I launched DLP Capital 15 years ago and it will always hold a special place in my heart."
He went on, "Any opportunity to invest back into the Lehigh Valley is an opportunity for myself and DLP to invest back into a region that has done so much for us."
Grand Plaza was built in 2005, according to DLP, for Talen Energy. That power company was spun off by PPL Corp. in 2015. The DLP statement did not indicate what plans the company has for the building. Grand Plaza has a LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, certification.
DLP Capital is a privately held company with $2 billion in assets under management, according to its website. President and CEO Wenner founded the company in 2006.