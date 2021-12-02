ALLENTOWN, Pa. – We are just one day away from the WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2021 Annual Coat Drive.
It's back and in person this year. The bins will be inside of the PPL Center in downtown Allentown by Friday, Dec. 3.
Drop boxes be there from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and then members of the 69 News team will be there to personally accept coat donations from 5 p.m. up until the game at 7 p.m.
The Phantom's mascot meLVin will also be there to help out.
If you're short on time, there will additionally be a drive-thru drop-off lane on Hamilton Street.