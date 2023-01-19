An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood.

Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine.

The drive runs from Saturday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Jan. 28, by appointment only.

Here's where you can donate to be eligible for the food voucher:

Easton: 2925 William Penn Highway, Suite 105

Bethlehem: 1465 Valley Center Parkway

Allentown: 1255 S. Cedar Crest Boulevard, Suite 1300

Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Use group code 8740.