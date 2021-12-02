ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are nearly 3,000 foster children in Pennsylvania. That means many of them don't have a stable home, let alone a reliable jacket during the winter months.
"Kids need coats. Especially for our foster families that have multiple siblings in their home, multiple children, new placements coming in and out of the home," said Emily Anthony, Operations Manager at Salvation Army.
Ruth Delgado is a foster parent to four kids, and an adoptive parent to one - which means five mouths to feed, and five wardrobes to buy for.
When the children arrived at her home, she says they had only the shirts on their back. Luckily, the Salvation Army has been pivotal in helping her provide for them the best life she can.
"They help a lot," said Delgado. "When it's four children that need diapers or coats or we have special needs. The different things that they're bringing in are helping to meet their needs and helping us be successful in giving them what they need in the process."
And when it comes to providing jackets, Delgado says she noticed a difference in her kids.
"When they got their coats, my kids were popping their collars, had an extra pep in their step. They just felt handsome, beautiful," said Delgado.
On Friday, you can drop off a coat at the Salvation Army Coat Drive with WFMZ at the PPL Center. To you, it may be just an old coat at the back of your closet, but Delgado says to kids like her own they see it as - "This is brand new. This is mine," said Delgado.
The Salvation Army Coat Drive with WFMZ will be Friday at the PPL Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., so be sure to stop by if you can. If not, there will be drop boxes inside during the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.