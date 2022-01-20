BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Local organizations across the Lehigh Valley are teaming up to deliver food to those in need after the busy holiday season.
Last week the Lehigh Valley Phantoms held a United Way night presented by Air Products to rally fans to bring a box of pasta to the game.
"People were bringing in pasta left and right and they filled up the stage downstairs and as you can see behind me there's a ton of pasta here," said Executive Vice President of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Chris Porreca, while speaking with a 69 News reporter.
The 1,525 boxes of pasta collected will be dropped off at Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley.
"There are families in the Lehigh Valley who are still struggling, who still may not know where the next meal is coming from," said Laurie Gostley Hackett, Air Products' Director of Community Relations.
The phantoms make it their mission to partner with as many people across the Lehigh Valley as they can.
"It's a great place to live and work and it comes through with these kind of partnerships," continued Porreca.
The idea stemmed from United Way's campaign launch in partnership with Air Products.
"The Air Products fresh food promise is a chance for the community to get involved and help provide food to those who need it the most," continued Hackett.