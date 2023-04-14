NAZARETH, Pa. - A major donation is keeping history alive in Nazareth.

The Jacobsburg Historical Society has received a donation of Civil War clothing and other articles that had belonged to Lieutenant Colonel William Henry, who fought in that war.

Those items come from a descendant of the Henry family. The family produced firearms for all of the nation's major conflicts from the Revolutionary War through the Civil War, according to stateparks.com.

William Henry II established a small gunmaking shop in Christian Springs Near Nazareth in 1778. In 1792, he purchased land at Jacobsburg from the heirs of Jacob Hubler, who in 1740 founded the community from which Jacobsburg draws its name, according to stateparks.com.

Henry II built a gun manufactory at Jacobsburg.

The family says they want people today to be able to see the donated items and appreciate what soldiers from long ago went through.