ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The need for blood and platelets remains high for patients relying on life saving transfusions because the Lehigh Valley is in the midst of a blood shortage.
"Summer is just a difficult time for blood collection centers," said Warren Behr, Coordinator of Blood Management of LVHN. "We are traveling, kids are out of school, just a lot of competing for our time."
The summer season traditionally leads to lulls in donations. This year it's more than just the warmer months that's impacting blood supply.
"We have a lot of donors we deferred coming out to donate. The safety protocols has some folks staying home and not coming out to donate as much as they would," Red Cross Director of Management, Lisa Landis.
The pandemic paused local organizations from outreach to universities and large office parks that in the past were used for prime blood drive locations.
Organizers say they are being forced to find other means.
"I think some of these processes that our blood collection centers put into place to adapt to these new ways of blood collection, I think we'll be able to regain our balance," continued Behr.
Local health networks like LVHN say it's a concerning time, but they aren't panicking because they prepare for these types of situations.
They're still pushing for the community's help in donating.
"We are in need of all blood types and platelets, that's going to help a trauma victim, helping those getting transplants, cancer treatments," said Behr. "There are so many reasons that require donated blood and that can only come from healthy, well donors."
The Red Cross in Allentown is holding a blood drive Thursday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at American Red Cross Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter, 3939 Broadway.