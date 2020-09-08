ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Last week, Channel 69 News reported on a local church's Virgin Mary statue that was vandalized. It appeared someone tried to behead the statue, as part of her face was broken, and the church was asking for donations to help with expensive repairs.
This week, the Allentown Diocese says the community raised enough funds to repair that statue at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, just off Hanover Avenue on Jasper Street.
Father Richard Brensinger says no further donations are needed at this time, as the repairs are complete. He thanks the community for their generous response to the appeal, according to a statement from the diocese.