Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



That is just as scheduled. Stop. There is no need to read more.



Apparently, that still bears repeating. Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



For those who want the word from the source, here's a quotation from township Manager Doug Bruce: "Trick or Treat in Bethlehem Township is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m."



Accept no substitutes and don't believe everything you read on Facebook. Information found on social media may be a trick, not a treat, and official sources for official dates are more credible than people on social media.



Various Facebook posts have discussed a petition to change the date to Oct. 31, but if there is such a movement, Township Manager Bruce has not heard about it.



"We have posted the date on the township community center's Facebook page," Bruce said.



Yes. Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rain or shine.



One Facebook poster whose online profile says he lives in Monroe County made a verbose post about the supposed change. The poster joined the township community forum on Facebook four days ago. His post cites a "Mr. Bertrand" at the township. That may be an invented name, or just really bad spelling.



Several towns in the region hold Trick or Treat on the Friday before Oct. 31. That means border-crossers can hit two, one on a Friday and another on Oct. 31 (unless that too is a Friday, and then they can only go to one).



Bruce said he does not know why towns are involved in setting the date, but it is a tradition that he said dates back to school officials asking that the candy crawl not be held on a school night.



Another new member to the unofficial community forum suggests moving the time of the Liberty versus Freedom high school football game.



And yes, Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Don't get tricked.