Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom's plan for a new attraction was reviewed Tuesday by a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission committee.
The full commission will consider the as-yet unnamed roller coaster Thursday evening, and review changes in Lower Saucon Township that could encourage commercial development.
The 162-foot high Dorney ride would be placed on the site of the old Stinger roller coaster if host community South Whitehall Township approves the plan. The LVPC makes recommendations, which are forwarded to local municipalities to review.
Placing a new ride on the site of an old one is not controversial. Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz' review did note that "the LVPC encourages review of potential noise and light pollution from the proposed attraction's location at the perimeter of the park to avoid adverse impacts on the adjacent community."
Dorney, which is owned by Cedar Fair L.P., plans to put the new attraction near the Possessed ride. Dorney officials said the new ride is not expected to generate increased traffic.
The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee forwarded the plan to the full Board of Commissioners for review.
The committee also reviewed changes to zoning in Lower Saucon Township on sections of Route 378, Route 412 and Easton Road to spur business growth. The zoning of Route 412 near Hellertown, for example, would conform with the commercial uses on the Hellertown side of the border.
The township plans to combine its two General Business districts into one single GB classification. The new GB district would accommodate uses including "gas stations, banks and car washes; cultural uses such as libraries and community centers; and lodging, offices, restaurants and retail," according to the LVPC.
The committee also reviewed a plan to reduce the required lot size for apartments in Fountain Hill Borough's Town Center zoning district to 1,150 square feet from 2,400. That will create more opportunities for housing and "adaptive reuse of historic buildings," according to the LVPC's draft review of the change.
"At what point does the density become detrimental to the community," Stephen Melnick, committee chairman, asked.
Seitz said most of the lots in that area are already 1,150 sqaure feet, and the change would allow the conversion of existing units.
The full commission will review Tuesday's agenda items Thursday evening.
The LVPC has a professional staff that goes over major projects and zoning changes in Lehigh and Northampton counties and makes recommendations. Its 37 appointed commissioners review the recommendations and sometimes alter them before voting.
Once LVPC reports have been approved by the commissioners, they are sent to local governments for consideration. Land-use decisions are in most cases decided by municipalities.
The full commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday. Links to the meeting and the agenda are available at the LVPC website.
Dorney attraction, Lower Saucon zoning get preliminary Lehigh Valley Planning Commission review
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom's plan for a new attraction was reviewed Tuesday by a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission committee.
Tags
- Lehigh Valley
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
- Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, Pennsylvania
- Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
- Hellertown, Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Route 378
- South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Invertigo
- Cedar Fair L.p.
- Jillian Seitz
- Zoning
- Lower Saucon Township
- Stephen Melnick
- South Whitehall Township
- Hellertown
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Dorney attraction, Lower Saucon zoning get preliminary Lehigh Valley Planning Commission review
- Pa. State Police seek to ID person who used fake $100 bills at multiple businesses
- Lottery ticket worth $2.75M sold in Northampton County
- Latin-fusion restaurant opens new location in Bethlehem
- Hanover Apartments face zoning review Wednesday
- LANTA sets open house for proposed services changes
- PPL: Process of sending corrected bills to be done in March
- Urgent care center to open in former Dave Phillips Music & Sound store in Allentown
- Where to get your fastnacht fix
- Another longtime retailer to vacate Lehigh Valley Mall
Berks Area News
- Free STEM kits available to youth who visit Berks Community Health Center
- PPL: Process of sending corrected bills to be done in March
- Where to get your fastnacht fix
- National Eating Disorder Awareness Month highlights an issue that affects millions
- Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
- With political division still looming, lawmakers set to return to Harrisburg
- Organizers hope to boost concert sales to benefit families of 2 New Tripoli firefighters
- Suspect arrested in western New York after police rescue abducted woman in Perry Twp.
- Commonwealth Court rules Pottstown Hospital not exempt from property tax
- PSU's THON raises $15 million in pediatric cancer funds
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Stocks tumble, Dow down 635 as high rates tighten squeeze
- Russia suspends only remaining major nuclear treaty with US
- Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in ISIS terror case
- New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria
- Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
- Ukraine's year of pain, death —and also nation-building
- Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military
- Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio
- Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site
- FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight
Entertainment News
- Eminem files opposition to 'Reasonably Shady' podcast trademark
- John Malkovich 'very sad' about disappearance of close friend Julian Sands
- Queen Consort Camilla backing new ‘unsung heroes’ awards
- Queen Consort Camilla backing new ‘unsung heroes’ awards
- 'They're all laughing at us!:' Glee star Jane Lynch believes in aliens
- Catherine, Princess of Wales flips pancakes at a nursing home for Shrove Tuesday
- Boxed first generation iPhone from 2007 fetches over $63,000 at auction!
- Shawn Mendes reveals why he shaved his head
- Judge Greg Mathis Sets New Courtroom Show Days After Cancellation
- ‘Rabbit Hole’ Sneak Peek: Watch Kiefer Sutherland Deep in Deception (VIDEO)