Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom's plan for a new attraction was reviewed Tuesday by a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission committee.



The full commission will consider the as-yet unnamed roller coaster Thursday evening, and review changes in Lower Saucon Township that could encourage commercial development.



The 162-foot high Dorney ride would be placed on the site of the old Stinger roller coaster if host community South Whitehall Township approves the plan. The LVPC makes recommendations, which are forwarded to local municipalities to review.



Placing a new ride on the site of an old one is not controversial. Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz' review did note that "the LVPC encourages review of potential noise and light pollution from the proposed attraction's location at the perimeter of the park to avoid adverse impacts on the adjacent community."



Dorney, which is owned by Cedar Fair L.P., plans to put the new attraction near the Possessed ride. Dorney officials said the new ride is not expected to generate increased traffic.



The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee forwarded the plan to the full Board of Commissioners for review.



The committee also reviewed changes to zoning in Lower Saucon Township on sections of Route 378, Route 412 and Easton Road to spur business growth. The zoning of Route 412 near Hellertown, for example, would conform with the commercial uses on the Hellertown side of the border.



The township plans to combine its two General Business districts into one single GB classification. The new GB district would accommodate uses including "gas stations, banks and car washes; cultural uses such as libraries and community centers; and lodging, offices, restaurants and retail," according to the LVPC.



The committee also reviewed a plan to reduce the required lot size for apartments in Fountain Hill Borough's Town Center zoning district to 1,150 square feet from 2,400. That will create more opportunities for housing and "adaptive reuse of historic buildings," according to the LVPC's draft review of the change.



"At what point does the density become detrimental to the community," Stephen Melnick, committee chairman, asked.



Seitz said most of the lots in that area are already 1,150 sqaure feet, and the change would allow the conversion of existing units.



The full commission will review Tuesday's agenda items Thursday evening.



The LVPC has a professional staff that goes over major projects and zoning changes in Lehigh and Northampton counties and makes recommendations. Its 37 appointed commissioners review the recommendations and sometimes alter them before voting.



Once LVPC reports have been approved by the commissioners, they are sent to local governments for consideration. Land-use decisions are in most cases decided by municipalities.



The full commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday. Links to the meeting and the agenda are available at the LVPC website.