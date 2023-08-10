Thrill-seekers, hang on to your seats. Dorney Park is getting a new roller coaster, and it promises to be an exciting ride.

Iron Menace will be the first dive-style coaster in the Northeast, and it's one of the biggest investments in Dorney's long-running history, the park said.

Dorney unveiled plans for the coaster Thursday morning and officially broke ground on the site, near the park's Possessed ride.

Iron Menace's key feature happens right at the top. It will hold riders on the edge of their seats for three seconds, just before the 152-foot drop, then send riders straight down at a beyond-vertical drop, meaning more than 90 degrees.

Then there are several more inversions, with speeds more than 60 mph.

It sounds exciting, but Dorney Park says Iron Menace is about more than a list of statistics. They're making sure the theme stays true to our region's history.

"We're really trying to tap into those rich historical roots and industrial roots of Pennsylvania and bring people that deep connection we all have with the Lehigh Valley," said Ryan Eldredge, PR and communications manager for Dorney.

If you're familiar with the history of the steel industry, the name might ring a bell to you.

The Iron Menace was a first-of-its-kind device in the steel industry in the 1900s, so it only makes sense there's a ride like this in the home of the global leader in steel.

"It's great to be able to dive into the past and pay homage to something that was so important to the United States and give a sense of pride to it because it is part of our history and part of the Lehigh Valley," said Jessica Naderman, general manager and vice president of Dorney Park.

Eldredge says he hopes to get people back in the park so they can fall in love again with all that Dorney has to offer.

"What I hear a lot when I go out into the community is like, 'Dorney Park I haven't been there in years,' and for me this is a way to change that."

Iron Menace, which is expected to open in 2024, is the first new roller coaster to be built at Dorney Park since Hydra in 2005.

To celebrate the announcement, the park is offering a discount on its Gold Season passes for 2024. If you buy one now for $99, you'll get unlimited access not just next year, but for the rest of this season, too.

Plus, people who pick up a Gold pass by September 4th will get access to an exclusive Iron Menace event.

Dorney Park shared the fictional backstory behind Iron Menace:

"The Mystery Behind the Menace"

"In the early 1900s, Scottish businessman Hiram S. McTavish opened McTavish Steel Mill. Greed dictated McTavish’s every move, and he was well known to prioritize profits above people. With an eye on maximizing output, McTavish created a massive hauler he dubbed “Iron Menace,” a device the steel industry had never seen. The rail transporter moved workers and ore at record volumes and dizzying speeds.

"Suddenly the greedy steel baron mysteriously disappeared—no one knows how or where. Shortly after, McTavish Steel Mill closed. All that remains today are the mill’s decrepit shell, rusty relics, and wild tales of the owner’s whereabouts.

"Stories of eerie and bizarre happenings at the dormant site—shouting commands, shadowy figures, random temperature changes—lure you inside. You know you shouldn’t be there, but it’s an irresistible adventure.

"Once inside the old steel mill, you spot Iron Menace—McTavish’s fiendish forge of mass production and mass destruction. Before you realize what’s happening, overall-clad steelworkers (ghosts, maybe?) usher you onto the hauler. Will you learn what happened to McTavish? Will you even emerge from the mill? Or will you become part of the mill’s mysterious legacy?"