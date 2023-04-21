ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Beginning Sunday, May 7, 2023, all Dorney Park guests ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult from 4 p.m. to closing.

The change in the chaperone policy also states that the adult chaperone must be 21 years of age or older and must have a valid photo ID.

"Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues," the chaperone policy states.

They say the new change should make the park more enjoyable for everyone.