SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dorney Park is hiring thousands of workers for its upcoming season.
The amusement park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, is looking to fill roles in several areas, from ride operators and security to entertainment and merchandise.
Applications are online and interviews will be done virtually.
Dorney is set to open for the season on Saturday, May 22.
The park is hoping for a better year than its pandemic-plagued, shortened 2020 season. Dorney's parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment, reported Wednesday it lost more than half a billion dollars in 2020, but is optimistic about 2021.