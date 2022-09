ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Dorney Park will say hello to spooky season with the 15th year of its Halloween Haunt.

Organizers say visitors will see a mix of 'fan-favorites' along with some new scares.

There's a new maze, a scare zone and musical entertainment from the "Skele-tones."

Dorney Park says it's been getting ready for the haunt for over a month.